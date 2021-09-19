After pitching a shutout against Progreso, the Kenedy Lions did not miss a beat against the Woodsboro Eagles.
The Lions pounced to an early lead, and managed their second shutout in a row, by the score of 34-0.
The Lions scored once in the first quarter, and led 13-0 by halftime. Kenedy added one more touchdown in the third quarter, and two more in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Statistics were not available by press time.
This week, the Lions hit the road, as they take on the Taft Greyhounds. Taft is coming off a 48-6 home win over Freer.
Kickoff from Greyhound Stadium is set for Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.