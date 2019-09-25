Lions pounce cross-county foe

KENEDY – In a hyped cross-county matchup, the Kenedy Lions pulled away from the second quarter onward to defeat the Runge Yellowjackets, 56-13, on Homecoming night.
“They outnumbered us and wore us down after the first half. Give them credit, they played well,” Runge head coach Abe Vargas said,
The Lions got started around the 8:00 mark of the first quarter, as Oscar Hinojosa broke free for a 75-yard rushing touchdown. J’ren Salais ran in the conversion to put Kenedy up 8-0.
With two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Runge countered by capping a drive with Daniel Mendoza scoring from three yards out. Mendoza added the extra point, but the Lions remained ahead as the quarter came to a close.
With eight minutes left in the half, Hinojosa scored his second rushing touchdown, this time from six yards out.
The attempt for two points failed, leaving the Lions up by seven.
Runge then countered on their ensuing drive with a one-yard touchdown run, but missed the point after touchdown.
The Lions remained ahead 14-13 at that point, and then rolled off 43 unanswered points for the remainder of the game.
Nahjel Felix-Gely scored on a nine-yard run with three minutes to go until halftime. Felix-Gely followed up with the run for two points to put Kenedy up 22-13.
Following a Runge punt, the Lions finished off their first half scoring spree with Jaydin Chapa passing to Ryland Reyna from eight yards out for the score. Another Felix-Gely conversion put Kenedy up 30-13 at the break.
Chapa, Hinojosa, Kameron Miller, and Israel Reyes contributed to Kenedy’s scoring in the second half, which saw the Lions add an additional four scores to their tally.
“Our defense stumbled a bit at first, but they found their footing later in the game,” said Kenedy head coach Shawn Alvarez.
Alvarez said that Hinojosa and Felix-Gely finished the night with over 100 rushing yards apiece, and praised the Kenedy offensive line for their efforts.
“Without our line, our running backs aren’t going anywhere,” he said. “They bought into what we’re selling, and it’s showing now.”
This week, the ‘Jackets travel to Skidmore-Tynan to close non-district play.
“They’re another running team we have to prepare for,” Vargas said. “They run the Slot-T, and they’re big up front. Between that and the Bye week, we hope to be ready for district.”
As for the Lions, they will have a two game road trip for their non-district finales, starting at Three Rivers.
“They run the same offense we do,” said Alvarez. “Their quarterback is an incredible athlete, and they’ve been able to pass the ball more than before. We’ve got to control the clock and continue to improve.”
Kickoff for both games is set for Friday, Sept. 28. Runge kicks off at 7 p.m., while Kenedy begins at 7:30 p.m.