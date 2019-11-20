Lions pounced by Three Rivers Bulldogs in playoffs

MATHIS – In an anticipated rematch, the Kenedy Lions had a much stronger showing against the Three Rivers Bulldogs compared to their non-district meeting.
However, the second verse was the same as the first, as the Bulldogs defeated the Lions, 41-32.
Kenedy’s season comes to a close with a 6-5 record, as bi-district finalists.
After Three Rivers scored the first touchdown of the game, the Lions roared back with around seven minutes on the clock in the first quarter.
This was on a long, 66-yard touchdown run by J’ren Salais. The conversion failed, leaving the Lions down 7-6.
The Bulldogs responded with another score to go up 14-6 after a quarter of play.
Just a few minutes into the second quarter, Three Rivers extended their lead to 20-6.
Roughly halfway into the quarter, Salais capped a Kenedy drive with 15-yard touchdown, his second score of the game. The failed conversion left Kenedy behind at 20-12. However, the Lions rallied with under a minute to go with Salais’ third rushing touchdown, again from 15 yards out.
The missed conversion left Three Rivers ahead 20-18 at the break.
In the third quarter, the Lions fell prey to turnovers, and the Bulldogs capitalized on them.
Following a Kenedy punt, the Bulldogs scored with around four minutes left in the quarter to extend their lead to 27-18. That score remained until the early fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs further widened the gap to 34-18 not even a minute into the final frame.
With about nine minutes left, the Lions attempted a rally, with Salais scoring his fourth rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 10 points, at 34-24. But, another Bulldog touchdown with five minutes remaining put it at 41-24.
The Lions’ final, defiant roar came with three minutes left on Salais’ fifth rushing touchdown. The two-point conversion left it at 41-32.
Lions head coach Shawn Alvarez said, “We had a fumble in the third quarter that really hurt us. Our kids kept fighting and battling. We played a lot of good teams this year, and we’ve come a long way since the streak ended. These kids are going to do great things. The sky’s the limit.”
Despite the defeat, Alvarez said the Lions will immediately turn their attention to the 2020 season, starting with this week’s offseason preparations.
“A lot of people like to anticipate what the UIL will do in February with realignment. It’s something to look forward to. We’ll be going into our offseason this week and we’ll see where we go in 2019 and 2020.”
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.