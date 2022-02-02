The Kenedy varsity boys basketball team was able to add another win to this season’s overall record after going up against Woodsboro on Friday, Jan. 14. The Lions claimed the 54-40 victory.
The away district game started off with the Lions immediately taking charge, outscoring the Eagles 14-7 in the first quarter.
By the end of the first half, the team solidified its domination, building its lead to 12 points.
The third quarter brought more of the same, as Kenedy scored another 15 points. In the fourth, however, Woodsboro fought back, scoring 13 points against Kenedy’s nine. But it was too little, too late.
The Lions next played Port Aransas in an away district game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, but stats had not been posted by press time.
Kenedy, sitting 3-10 after its Woodsboro victory, next plays Refugio in another away district game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Three Rivers on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at home at 8 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•