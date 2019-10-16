Lions’s offense stopped by Weimar in District 15-2A game

KENEDY – In the 15-2A Division I opener, the Kenedy Lions faced one of the best defenses in the entire state as the unbeaten Weimar Wildcats paid a visit on Pink Out night.
In the end, the Wildcats’ defense proved their mettle, as the Lions fell, 40-7.
The loss brings Kenedy to 4-3 overall, and 0-1 in district heading into their Bye week.
The Wildcats were up 20-0 before the Lions got on the board.
With around two minutes to go until halftime, Oscar Hinojosa scored on a 10-yard run.
The try for two fell short, which left Kenedy down 20-6 at the halftime break.
Weimar added another three scores in the second half to put the game out of Kenedy’s reach.
Statistics and comments from Kenedy head coach Shawn Alvarez were not made available by press time.
Next week, the Lions return to district action as they travel to Shiner to face the Comanches. Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m