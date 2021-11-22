On the campus of the newly-built Pieper High School, the Kenedy Lions faced the Schulenburg Shorthorns in the area round.
Unfortunately, the Lions’ road ended here, as the Shorthorns handed them a season-closing 37-12 defeat.
Kenedy kept it close, as they trailed 23-6 at halftime. But in the end, the Lions would get not closer.
Stats were not available by press time.
The Lions finished their 2021 season at 9-3 overall, as area finalists, bi-district champions, and with three consecutive playoff appearances.
Via social media, Kenedy head coach Shawn Alvarez said, “This season was one for the books! I’m so proud of our players and how they played each week. These seniors will be missed so much! They (laid) the foundation for years to come! So much to be proud of and a ton to look forward to!”