After a near three-week hiatus, the Kenedy Lions began District 15-2A Division I play last Friday night, as they faced the Freer Buckaroos.
Though a lightning delay derailed the first half, the Lions did not miss a beat, as they took down the Buckaroos, 46-30.
Kenedy led 23-6 at halftime, and doubled down on its score total in the second half. Though the Buckaroos outscored the Lions in the second half, Kenedy’s lead proved insurmountable.
Statistics were not available by press time.
This week, the Lions (6-1, 1-0) return to the Pride Lands to face the Bloomington Bobcats. Last week, the Bobcats (2-6, 0-2) dropped one to Three Rivers, 49-6.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.