KARNES COUNTY – With Falls City’s playoff run now over, the 2019 football season has concluded in the county. However, some local players have earned accolades for their efforts.
The 15-2A Division I All-District teams have the following representatives for Kenedy. First team: Oscar Hinojosa (RB/Unanimous), J’ren Salais (FB) Geovanni Gibson (LB/Unanimous), and Jaydin Chapa (UTIL/Unanimous).
Second team: Jeron Villarreal (C), Moses Gonzalez (OL), Ryland Reyna (DE), Israel Reyes (P), AJ Leal (DT), and Regan Villarreal (DB).
Honorable mention: Nando Vargas (OL), Alex Gonzalez (OL), Logan Salais (TE), Israel Reyes (DB), and Justin Connell (DT).
Academic all-district: Kameron Miller, Jayden Chapa, J’ren Salais, Joseph Valdez, Geovanni Gibson, Nando Vargas, Moe Gonzales, Alex Gonzales, and Adrian Flores.
For Karnes City, the following were named to the 15-3A Division I All-District roster.
First team: Brayden Bowen (QB), Aaron Smith (WR), Ryan Cordaway (DL), and Kolby Culpepper (LB). Second team: Luke Doreck (OL), Adonis Shular (WR), Jace Gonzalez (OL), Ryland Weidign (DL), Jacob Peralta (OLB), and Aaron Smith (DB).
Honorable mention: Gavin East (DL), Jakob Prieto (OLB), Ryland Weiding (OL), Jaden Jaramillo (RB), Warrick Thompson (WR/DB), and Christian Jimenez (WR).
Academic all-district: Mason Moore, Lanthaniel Mendoza, Warrick Thompson, Joseph Valdez, Kolby Culpepper, Christian Jimenez, Jacob Peralta, Ryland Wieding, Luke Doreck, Kamden Dziuk, Jakob Prieto, and Adonis Shular.
Falls City and Karnes City also had students named to the Academic All-State team. For Falls City, trainer Cherie Riojas and players Adam Lyssy, Tay Yanta, and Kevin Jendrusch made the team. Karnes City was represented by Kamden Dziuk and Luke Doreck.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.