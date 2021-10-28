Though school was out on Monday, Oct. 11, some local cross-country squads competed for district hardware.
At West Guth Park in Corpus Christi, the Kenedy varsity squads took part in the District 31-2A meet. The Leopards finished second overall in the team standings, and qualified for the regional meet.
The Leopards’ top finishers were Lupe Bucio Morales (third), Annabelle Briones (fifth), Viri Bucio-Morales (eighth), and Arlene Leal (ninth).
The Lions’ Ryan Leza took eighth overall in the boys race, earning him a spot at the tegional meet.
The Falls City varsity Beavers and Beaverettes traveled to Bracketville, where they took home the District 30-2A team championships, and will advance to the regional meet as well.
Falls City and Kenedy will compete at the Region IV-2A meet on Monday, Oct. 25, at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.