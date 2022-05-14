Going to the UIL State Meet is a major goal among track and field athletes in Texas.
This year, a handful of Karnes County’s top athletes will compete on the big stage in Austin.
From Falls City, sophomore Cayla Albers advanced to State in the Girls Shot Put with a silver medal throw of 36 ft, 5 in, and senior Reagan Johnson qualified in the Girls 300M Hurdles with a second place time of 45.28
At the Region IV-2A meet, Albers won the silver medal with a shot put throw of 36 ft, 5in, and Johnson took the silver with a time of
Representing Karnes City are junior Jerrick Beaver, and senior Jaiden Robinson.
At the Region IV-3A Meet, Beaver qualified in the Boys Long Jump, with a second place jump of 21 ft, 11 ½ in, and the High Jump, where he claimed the gold medal with a jump of 6ft, 5in, tying the Karnes City High School record in the process.
Robinson advanced in the Girls High Jump, with a gold medal jump of 5ft, 5 in, and broke her school record in doing so.
For Runge, the 4x400 meter Relay team, which consists of Jacob Garcia, Trent Jones, Colbin Gutierrez and Gavin Gutierrez and alternates Michael Ramirez and Jaden Estrada, placed second and advanced to state as well.
The UIL State Meet will be held from Thursday, May 12, to Saturday, May 14, at Mike A. Myers Stadium, located on campus at The University of Texas at Austin.
The 3A Field events will start at 9:00 a.m. on May 12, and the 3A Running events later that day at 5:00 p.m..
The 2A events will commence at the aforementioned times on Friday, May 14.
Tickets for the UIL State Meet are available online and on-site, starting at $15 per individual session, and $25 for a day pass.
The meet will also be streamed exclusively on the NFHS Network.