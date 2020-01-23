FALLS CITY – Last weekend, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, in cooperation with Whataburger, named Falls City senior Brady Lyssy to their 2019 Super Team as a Utility player on offense.
During the season, Lyssy had 208 rushes for 2892 yards and 45 touchdowns. He also had no turnovers in that span.
Beforehand, Lyssy was named the 15-2A Division II All-district Co-MVP, and was named to the 2A AP All-State Second Team.
The DCTF Whataburger Super Team is an annual list of 40 players across the entire state of Texas, from across all conferences, put together by DCTF staff and a fan voting process.
Lyssy is one of 16 players to be listed on the Super Team Offense, and is the only one in the mySouTex.com coverage area on the roster.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.