HONOLULU – To begin the new decade, two Falls City seniors went on the trip of a lifetime for a unique all-star game.
Brady Lyssy and Tay Yanta represented the Beavers and the county in the annual Hawaii Tiki Bowl game.
They were joined alongside other players across the country, and were part of Team Ikaika.
They faced Team Kekoa and Team Hanohano in the process. Ikaika defeated Kekoa, 3-0, but fell to Hanohano, 7-0.
In the finale between Kekoa and Hanohano, Team Hanohano was victorious, 14-7.
In Hawaiian, the word Ikaika roughly means “strong”, Kekoa can mean “brave one” as a given name, and Hanohano loosely translates to “honorable” as well.
Each team played two games, of two 12-minute quarters for a total of 48 minutes’ play time.
Yanta played on both sides of the line, and Lyssy spent time as a slot receiver and a cornerback.
According to statistics provided to the Countywide by Falls City’s coaching staff, Lyssy and Yanta were on the field for the full duration.
On defense, Yanta had four tackles, including two for a loss, and Lyssy had five tackles, including one pass break up.
Falls City head coach Britt Hart said, “Tay and Brady represented Falls City football very well, and will take this experience with them for the rest of their lives.
“It has been a privilege to coach these young men for the last five years.”
Brady’s mother, Paula, said, “Brady loves to travel, and has made a lot of connections with players and coaches across the country.
“As we got deeper and deeper into the playoffs, we knew his football career was drawing to a close.
“The Tiki Bowl game gave him one last chance to hit the field and enjoy the moment with no pressure, just a chance to play, and have fun.”
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.