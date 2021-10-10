The first night of October was a night without football in Karnes County.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, Pettus ISD’s athletic department announced via social media that the District 16-2A Division II game against Falls City was canceled.
According to a statement from Falls City ISD, Pettus had to forfeit the game, originally set for Oct. 1, due to a lack of players.
As a result, the Beavers’ record now stands at 4-1 overall, 1-0 in district.
On Friday, Oct. 1, Kenedy ISD announced the cancellation of its homecoming game. According to a KISD statement, Riviera Kaufer called the game off due to weather concerns.
Since it was a non-district game, the contest will not be made up.
This week, the Beavers return to action. They will host the Yorktown Wildcats for “pink out night” at Beaver Stadium.
Last week, Yorktown defeated Woodsboro, 44-8. Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.
As for Kenedy, the Lions will have their regularly-scheduled open week.
They will open District 15-2A Division I play next week, at Freer. Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, two other Karnes County teams – the Runge Yellowjackets and the Karnes City Badgers, both had open dates.
The Yellowjackets are scheduled to travel to Agua Dulce for a 7 p.m. contest Friday, Oct. 8. Both Runge (0-5) and Agua Dulce (0-4) are seeking their first win of the season.
Karnes City (1-4) will have a 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, road contest against the Dilley Wolves (4-2).