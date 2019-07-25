By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
KARNES COUNTY – Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital provided 220 free sports physicals for the county student athletes Saturday, July 20.
Athletes needing physicals on record before beginning fall practices filled the hospital’s cafeteria.
“I know there had to be at least 400 people in attendance,” said Barbara James, director of marketing and public relations for the hospital.
She was there helping direct traffic inside the cafeteria and helping get the athletes to the three volunteer physicians who were giving the physicals.
The event was scheduled to conclude around 11:30 a.m., but the doctors stayed until 1:30 to make sure everyone got their physical.
Those three doctors who donated their time and skills for the physicals included Dr. Roberto Ramirez, Dr. Rayford Mitchell and Dr. Nathan Borgfeld.
In addition to the physicals, the student athletes and their parents could opt to have an EKG run to help detect any possible undiagnosed heart complications that might have gone undetected with just the regular sport physical exam.
The hospital joined with the Cody Stephens “Go Big or Go Home” Memorial Foundation to provide the EKG at no cost to the families.
Fifty-three EKG screenings were provided for the young student athletes. Texas House Bill 76, “Cody’s Law,” was passed just this year. It gives the parents in every school district the right to choose heart screening for their child.
Cody died just a few weeks prior to graduating from Crosby High School. He was a football player with dreams of playing at the college level and possibly even the professionally. His personal motto was “Go Big or Go Home” and his parents used that as part of the foundation’s name.
After Cody died, his family turned Cody’s motto into a screening effort to prevent other tragedies. It has been a big effort in a big state – seven years after Cody died, more than 30% of all Texas schools now offer heart screening.
The foundation provided Nathan Schwarz, a heart screening director of the organization, to assist in the EKG screenings.
One Kenedy eighth-grader, Ladis Barrientez, and his mother, Shaina Barrientez, decided to take advantage of the offered screening.
“This is a great opportunity to get one done,” said Shaina.
Across the country, several college and high school student athletes die each year due to unforeseen heart defects. If the Cody Stephens Foundation can assist in preventing just one death, it has accomplished its goal of saving lives.
The Cody Stephens Foundation partners with the largest to the smallest schools, in the big cities and the smallest communities.
Several health related vendors were also present at the Youth Health and Wellness Fair, including Texas Department of Health Services, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Karnes Community Health Center, Camino Real Community Services, Halo-Flight and Methodist Healthcare Ministries.
Editor’s note: Information for this article was, in part, derived from the Cody Stephens Foundation website.