One of the most historic seasons in the history of Kenedy baseball came to an end in the fourth round of the 2A playoffs last week.
Shiner swept the Lions in a best-of-three series, winning the first game 10-0 on May 25 and the second game 8-3 on May 26.
Kenedy finished the year 25-5. The Lions won the District 31-2A championship and then won bi-district and area titles on their way to a berth in the regional semifinals.
They made history,” said Lion coach Gualberto Gonzalez after the second game in the series. “They made a little town in South Texas very proud. And I’m proud to be a part of that.”
Shiner held the Lions to just two hits in the first game of the series to claim a five-inning victory at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Nando Vargas and Logan Salais each hit singles in the loss.
Shiner went ahead in the first with a run, then added two in the second before posting seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Rylan Reyna was hit with the loss. He gave up 10 runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.
In the second game, the Comanches struck for three in the first to go in front for good before adding one in the second and two in both the fifth and sixth innings.
All three of Kenedy’s runs came in the third when Kameron Miller hit a three-run home run over the foul pole in left field, plating L.J. Barrientez and Jacob Barrientez.
All three of Kenedy’s hits also came in the third.
L.J. Barrientez led off with a single. Miller hit his home run three at-bats later. Daniel Pena followed Miller’s dinger with a double into left.
Brian Leal took the loss. He gave up six runs on seven hits, struck out two and walked two in four innings of work.
The loss was painful, but it didn’t deter the Lions from celebrating a memorable run.
“Coming out with the seniors and going four rounds deep, it’s something that I will always remember,” said a tearful Vargas after the game.
“How close we were as a team, all the fun things we did together, all the laughs we had, all the bus trips. Everything,” he continued when asked what he’ll remember most about this year. “Just being with my brothers is something I’ll always remember.”
Gonzalez called the team a “great group of kids.”
“I had so much fun being around these boys,” he said. “They’re just a great group of young men. I just feel so blessed to be a part of it.
“I don’t think there was a day where we didn’t have fun in practice. ... Being around them was so much fun and memorable.”
Afterwards, he told the team he loved them and that he was proud of all they had accomplished.
“What they were able to do this year for this community was something special and they’re going to remember it forever,” the coach said. “And I’m going to remember them forever and they’re always going to hold a special place in my heart.”
