Runge tennis participated in the regional tennis tournament in Pflugerville on April 26-27 and Alanna Ramirez, the girls singles runner-up, is advancing to the state tournament for the third year in her high school career.
Last year was cut short due to COVID-19. The state tournament will take place on May 20-21 at a site to be determined.
Also participating in the regional tournament in Kaleb Walter in boys singles, and Joe Fraga and Gavin Gutierrez, with a fourth-place finish in boys doubles.
Other competitors were Sabastian Reyna and Broden Garcia in boys doubles, and Zoe Rio in girls singles.
Submitted by Runge ISD