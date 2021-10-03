The Karnes City Junior High Badgers defeated the Three Rivers Bulldogs on Sept. 16 by a score of 24-12.
Johnathan Ramirez rushed for over 100 yards and scored two touchdowns for KC.
Korbin House recovered a fumble and returned it 40 yards for a score.
Colton Perez and Juan Hernandez hooked up on two long passes.
Brayden Dillingham, Brock Wood, and Logan Lopez were defensive players of the game.
Caleb Ingle stepped in at quarterback and scored on a 25-yard touchdown run.
Submitted by Scott Mathis.