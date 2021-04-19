Runge High School’s track team recently competed at the District 30-1A meet, with several earning district championships and others also advancing to area competition.
The Yellowjackets relay team of Brody Levien, Ryan Mendoza, Gavin Gutierrez and Joe Fraga earned first place in 400 meter relay and 800 meter relay.
Runge’s team of Joe Fraga, Ryan Mendoza, Colbin Gutierrez and Gavin Gutierrez took top prize in 1600 meter relay.
Ryan Mendoza was also district champion in discus. Ramiro Torres advanced in discus. Troy Reynolds advanced in shot put. Gavin Gutierrez advanced in long jump. Ryan Mendoza and Colbin Gutierrez advanced in triple jump.
The girls relay team of Kiersten Hyatt, Kati Garza, Breanna Casillas and Leilani Winpigler also advanced to area in 400 and 800 meter relays.
Information submitted by Leticia Gutierrez