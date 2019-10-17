RUNGE – Though it took them until the 15-2A Division II opener, the Runge Yellowjackets now have a game in the win column with a 27-7 victory against the Pettus Eagles.
More importantly, the ‘Jackets now sit at 1-0 in the district standings.
Runge scored twice in each respective half, with the first two scores coming in the first quarter. They were up 15-7 at the halftime break.
According to Runge head coach Abe Vargas, Daniel Mendoza scored the first touchdown on a run play, and Mendoza passed to Matthew Rios for the second score of the game.
Rios scored once more in the second half.
The ‘Jackets pitched a second-half shutout to seal the win.
“This win goes to show how our tough non-district schedule prepared us for district,” Vargas said.
This week, Runge will travel to Falls City for a cross-county showdown with the Beavers.
“Falls City’s a great team, year in and year out,” said Vargas. “We’ll do what we can to keep control of the ball and keep their offense off the field. You can’t stop them, you can only contain them.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.