Runge defeats Kenedy in District 28-2A

KENEDY – The District 28-2A schedule has not been an easy one for the Kenedy Leopards.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Leopards fell to Nordheim in three sets (9-25, 11-25, 22-25). According to Kenedy head volleyball coach Melissa Buehring, Camryn Garza led the effort with 13 digs, five assists, a tip and a kill.
On Friday, Oct. 11, the Leopards lost a hard-fought game to Austwell-Tivoli in five sets. Scores and stats from that game were not readily available.
Last week, the Leopards suffered another pair of defeats. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Kenedy faced the Runge Lady Jackets. The contest went the distance, with Runge taking it in five sets (25-16 Runge, 25-18 Runge, 25-22 Kenedy, 25-19 Kenedy, 15-8 Runge).
For the Leopards, Vanessa Garcia had a team best 15 kills, along with six digs, two blocks, a tip and an ace. Jackie Ochoa had 23 assists, five digs, and a tip, and Chloe Hernandez had eight digs, a tip and two kills.
However, last Friday, Oct. 18, the Leopards fell to Refugio in three sets (9-25, 18-25, 10-25). Garza had four digs, four assists and a tip, Hernandez had four digs, a kill, a tip and an ace, and Garcia had three digs, two kills and a tip.
“There has been a change in momentum and progression for the Leopards,” said Buehring.” “We just have not been able to finish.”
The Leopards’ district record is now 1-4 following the last two weeks of action.
This week, Kenedy will host Yorktown on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Pettus on Friday, Oct. 25. Both games will tip off at 5 p.m.
