Runge effort comes up short

After a tumultuous two weeks, the Runge Yellowjackets returned to action on Friday night as they hosted the Bloomington Bobcats.
However, the Bobcats gave the Jackets all they could handle, and handed Runge a 23-6 loss.
Runge’s lone score of the game came with 5:03 to go in the first quarter, when they led 6-0.
After that, the Bobcats rolled out 23 consecutive points for the rest of the game.
Statistics were not available by press time.
This week, the Jackets will host the 2-2 Louise Hornets for the District 16-2A Division II opener. Last week, the Hornets fell to Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 42-13.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.