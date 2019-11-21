SINTON – On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Runge Yellowjackets faced the champions of District 16-2A Division II, the Bruni Badgers, in the Bi-District round.
Though they kept it close early, the Badgers were able to fend off the swarm of the ‘Jackets, and Runge bowed out with a 59-32 defeat to conclude their 2019 football season.
Runge head coach Abe Vargas said, “We knew going in we were likely outmatched as far as size and speed goes. Bruni is a tough team, and it showed. But, our kids kept battling until the end. They left it all on the field, they gave it their all.”
The ‘Jackets drew first blood just four minutes into the contest.
Daniel Mendoza broke free on a 55-yard touchdown run. The extra point put Runge up 7-0. Bruni bounced back with seven minutes to go to knot it at 7-7.
Bruni then took the lead with a minute to go on a touchdown run, but missed the PAT. On the ensuing kickoff, Mendoza returned it 75 for a quick counterattack.
The kick hit the mark for the ‘Jackets, leaving them up 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter.
Both teams traded blows in the second half. Runge extended their lead to 20-13 with another rushing touchdown by Mendoza with five minutes to go.
This was from 50 yards out, but the missed the ensuing kick. Unfortunately for Runge, that would be the last time they led in the game.
The Badgers took the lead a minute later with a touchdown and two-point version to go up 21-20. Bruni scored twice more to enter the half ahead of Runge, 35-20.
The lone score of the third quarter came on a 44-yard run by Troy Reynolds to cut it down to 35-26.
In the fourth quarter, Bruni put it out of Runge’s reach. The Badgers went up 51-26 before the ‘Jackets scored their final touchdown.
This was on a 21-yard pass from Mendoza to Reynolds to make it 51-32. However, another Bruni touchdown put the final tally at 59-32.
Vargas said that the ‘Jackets will graduate four seniors, and will return a majority of this year’s bi-district finalists in 2020.
Vargas also added that, despite their eligibility to play six-man football, Runge will remain in 2A Division II as an 11-man team.
“One big challenge with six-man football compared to 11-man is travel time and the costs associated with it. Plus, it’s a faster game, and some of our bigger players wouldn’t be able to play as a result.
“We will return a lot of this year’s team going into next year, and we’ll be in 11-man football. We’ll see where the UIL puts us in the realignment in February.”