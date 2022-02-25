The Runge varsity basketball teams headed into the final leg of their 2021-22 season with little promise of redemption.
Runge Varsity Boys
After the boys won their home district game against McDade on Friday, Feb. 4, 55-42, the Yellowjackets were ultimately defeated in their home district game against Nordheim, 46-33.
The team, 2-7 overall, was next scheduled to play Austwell-Tivoli followed by its final game of the season against Prairie Lea on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Runge Varsity Girls
The Runge Lady Jackets ended their 2021-22 season with a pair of losses. In their Tuesday, Feb. 1, away district game against Moulton, Runge fell 87-12. Against McDade in their final game of the season, the Lady Jackets were once again defeated, 31-24.
The girls ended the season 1-7 overall and 1-5 in district.
