Runge falters against La Pryor

RUNGE – In another tough 15-2A Division II matchup, the Runge Yellowjackets faced a tough La Pryor Bulldogs squad. In the end, the ‘Jackets fell, 60-6.
La Pryor scored their 60 points before Runge got on the board. With two minutes left to play, Troy Reynolds scored from 18 yards out on a touchdown catch. However, the two-point conversion fell short.
Runge head coach Abe Vargas said, “We knew going in this that the top two teams in district would be Falls City and La Pryor. Our kids kept battling, they didn’t give up.”
This week, the ‘Jackets will have Parents’ Night for the final home game of 2019, as they welcome the Charlotte Trojans to Janssen Field.
“Charlotte’s a lot like us,” Vargas said.
“They’re young, but they’ll get after you. They have a young quarterback and other players that can go and they’re physical. Whoever wins this one will be in third place, and we obviously want that to be us.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.