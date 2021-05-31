Runge Independent School District is looking for a new coach and athletic director with the recent resignation of Stephen Davis.
In one season with the Yellowjackets, Davis led the team to a 5-4 record and a playoff berth, their first winning season since a 7-3 mark in 2013.
Davis had previously served as offensive coordinator under former RHS coach Abe Vargas before being promoted to head coach in July 2020. Vargas resigned last year to take an assistant football coach and softball coach at Medina Valley.
A message was left with Runge ISD Superintendent Hector Dominguez seeking comment on plans to fill the vacancy, but a response was not available by press time.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•