Runge continued its unfortunate streak of losses on Friday, Oct. 8 in an a road District 16-2A Division II game against Agua Dulce, 45-7.
The Longhorns came out strong, scoring a touchdown and PAT against the Yellowjackets in the first, but in the second is when Runge really lost control of the game, as Agua Dulce tallied 31 points alone.
Runge managed to score a single touchdown and PAT before the first half came to a close.
The second half found both teams delivering on the defensive side and never truly finding a window of opportunity on the offense. When it was all said and done, Agua Dulce walked away with its first win of the season, and leaving the Yellowjackets winless.
Runge, which now sits 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district, will next face off against Woodsboro in a home district game on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•