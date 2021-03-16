The Runge tennis team participated in the Stockdale/Seguin tournament Feb. 23-25, with Alanna Ramirez helping to lead RHS’ efforts on the court.
Alanna took first place in Seguin on Feb. 25. She battled through several tough fought matches during this dreary, wet and cool day to get her to the championship game.
Alanna, who is a senior at Runge High School, and her oponent fought back and forth for every point. In the end, Alanna came out on top, 8-6.
Runge’s Colbin Gutierrez placed third in junior varsity boys singles and Sebastian Reyna/Broden Garcia were consolation winners at the torunament.
Submitted by Runge ISD.