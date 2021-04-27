Seven KCHS athletes advance to regional competition

Regional track and field qualifers from Karnes City High School for 2021 are (back row, from left) Reagan Johnson, Bella Solis, Ryland Wieding, Kylee Rodriguez and Jaiden Robinson and (front row Mia Lozano and Gabby Moya. (Photo courtesy of Donnie Dziuk)

The following are the Karnes City results from the 27/28-3A Area Track & Field Championships, held in Poth on April 14.

Karnes City were represented by six girls and one boy at the Region IV Track & Field Championships at Judson High School on April 23-24. The top four finishers in each event advanced to the regional meet.

Varsity Girls

• KCHS was the third place team overall

• Triple jump: Jaiden Robinson, area champion

• High jump: Bella Solis, area champion; Jaiden Robinson, second

• Long jump: Gabby Moya, sixth

400-meter relay: Mia Lozano, Reagan Johnson, Bella Solis, Gabby Moya, second

• 800 run: Kylee Rodriguez, sixth

• 300 hurdles: Reagan Johnson, area champion

• 200: Bella Solis, sixth

• 1,600: Kylee Rodriguez, area champion.

Varsity Boys

• Shot put: Ryland Wieding, area champion

• Pole vault: Marshall Homeyer, sixth

• High jump: Jerrick Beaver, fifth

• 400 relay: Jaden Jaramillo, Warrick Thompson, Sean Leal, Jerrick Beaver, sixth

• 800 relay: Jason Foley, Warrick Thompson, Sean Leal, Jerrick Beaver, fifth

• 300 hurdles: Jerrick Beaver, fifth.

Information submitted by Donnie Dziuk

 

