Seven KCHS athletes advance to regional competition

The following are the Karnes City results from the 27/28-3A Area Track & Field Championships, held in Poth on April 14.
Karnes City were represented by six girls and one boy at the Region IV Track & Field Championships at Judson High School on April 23-24. The top four finishers in each event advanced to the regional meet.
Varsity Girls
• KCHS was the third place team overall
• Triple jump: Jaiden Robinson, area champion
• High jump: Bella Solis, area champion; Jaiden Robinson, second
• Long jump: Gabby Moya, sixth
400-meter relay: Mia Lozano, Reagan Johnson, Bella Solis, Gabby Moya, second
• 800 run: Kylee Rodriguez, sixth
• 300 hurdles: Reagan Johnson, area champion
• 200: Bella Solis, sixth
• 1,600: Kylee Rodriguez, area champion.
Varsity Boys
• Shot put: Ryland Wieding, area champion
• Pole vault: Marshall Homeyer, sixth
• High jump: Jerrick Beaver, fifth
• 400 relay: Jaden Jaramillo, Warrick Thompson, Sean Leal, Jerrick Beaver, sixth
• 800 relay: Jason Foley, Warrick Thompson, Sean Leal, Jerrick Beaver, fifth
• 300 hurdles: Jerrick Beaver, fifth.
Information submitted by Donnie Dziuk