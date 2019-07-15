By James Ratcliff Countywide Contributor
KARNES CITY – The South Texas Select Showcase (STSS) hosts their third Eagle Ford Football Camp at Poss Johnson Field at Karnes City High School
STSS founder BJ Garcia said, “The purpose of the camp is for these players to get back to basics, to work on fundamentals. We also want to educate the kids and their parents on the academic side of things as well. We talk about the ‘No Pass, No Play’ rules, and how important the ACT and SAT scores are for recruiters who want to look at these kids for their programs.”
The camp will be held Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, June 14. Registration is Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m., with the camp beginning at 5 p.m. The Sunday camp starts at 10 a.m. The camp registration fee is $80, and is open to all athletes in grades 7-12, not just in Karnes County. All playing positions are invited.
Former college and NFL players have been invited to be guest coaches at the camp.
According to Garcia, one of the advertised coaches is former NFL player Keith Wagner, who played for the Washington Redskins in the NFL, and played high school and college football at Corpus Christi Carroll and TCU.
Wagner now works as a personal offensive line coach in the Rio Grande Valley.
Another Carroll alumnus joining the camp is Carl Greenwood, who played for the New York Jets from 1995-96 as a fifth round draft pick out of UCLA.
Bradley Chavez, a former UAB and Arena League player, and Zane Brown, an alumnus of Texas A&M-Kingsville, are also slated to coach at the camp.
Information on the camp, including tickets, can be found by calling 830-400-2620, or visiting www.sotxshowcase.org.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.