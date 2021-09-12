In their home opener, the Karnes City Badgers hosted the Victoria St. Joseph Flyers.
True to their mascot’s name, St. Joe’s used its high-flying passing offense to defeat the Badgers, 33-20.
The Flyers kept the Badgers scoreless for the entire first half, leading 20-0 at the break.
However, Karnes City outscored the Flyers in the second half, 20-13.
Karnes City got on the board with just under eight minutes left in the game, on a 20-yard touchdown run by Jason Foley.
After the Flyers extended their lead to 33-6, the Badgers fired the final two shots of the game. Treyton Clark threw to Warrick Thompson for two touchdown passes, of 22 and 18 yards respectively, to put the final tally at 33-20.
This week, the Badgers will host the 0-2 Mathis Pirates. Kickoff from Poss Johnson Field is set for Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m.