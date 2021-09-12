The Bruni Badgers came to town in the Runge Yellowjackets first home contest of the season, taking control early.
In the end, the Badgers left the Jackets still seeking their first win, as they handed Runge a 45-12 loss.
The Badgers led 25-0 at the end of the first half. After that, Runge got on the board, once in the third and fourth quarter.
Statistically, the Badgers had 267 rushing yards, and 65 passing yards. Further stats could not be retrieved by press time.
This week, the Jackets will welcome the 1-1 Charlotte Trojans to town. Last week, the Trojans were shut out at Dilley, 39-0.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.