Three Lions represented Kenedy High School at the state powerlifting meet on March 27 in Abilene.
Sophomore Joseph Luna took fourth in his weight class with a total lift of 1470 pounds (550 pounds in the squat, 345 pounds in the bench press, and 575 pounds in the deadlift).
Juniors Alex Sanchez and Fernando Vargas placed fifth and sixth each in their respective weight classes.
Sanchez’s total lift was 1115 pounds (430 pounds in the squat, 230 pounds in the bench press, and 455 pounds in the deadlift).
Vargas’ total lift was 1305 pounds (520 pounds in the squat, 260 pounds in the bench press, and 525 pounds in the deadlift).
Kenedy athletic director Shawn Alvarez congratulated the team and his staff, saying that he was proud of their accomplishments.