KARNES COUNTY – Last week, Falls City and Runge had their Open weeks, while Karnes City and Kenedy were in action.
This week, the Badgers have their Open week, and the other three squads begin district play.
Falls City Beavers (4-1) vs La Pryor Bulldogs (2-3)
Last year: Falls City won, 59-2
Rundown: So far, the Bulldogs have a pair of wins over Sabinal (49-0) and Center Point (53-14), and their three losses are against Cotulla (34-33), Brackett (46-28), and Jourdanton (35-6). They are coming off their Bye week, as well.
The Beavers were ranked #1 in 2A Division II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine last week.
Beavers coach Britt Hart said that, despite the Bulldog’s spotty record, this game could determine who will win District 15-2A Division II. Hart said that containing the Bulldogs ground game will be the key for the Falls City defense.
Kenedy Lions (4-2) vs Weimar Wildcats (6-0)
Last year, Kenedy lost, 47-22
Rundown: The Wildcats’ six victories came against Manor New Tech (43-0), Schulenburg (27-9), Austin St. Michael’s (41-14), Burton (47-7), Shiner St. Paul (25-17), and Flatonia (19-7). Weimar’s defense has allowed only 51 points in their first six games, and their recent game against Flatonia was, at the time, a battle of unbeaten teams. Lions coach Shawn Alvarez said that winning a district game will give Kenedy the inside edge at a potential playoff bid, but acknowledged that getting past the Wildcats’ defense will be a challenge for the young and hungry Lions.
Runge Yellowjackets (0-5) vs Pettus Eagles (1-4)
Last year: Runge won, 21-20
Rundown: The Eagles’ lone won so far is against San Antonio Brooks (37-10). Their losses are from Nixon Smiley (34-0) San Antonio St. Gerard (40-28), Kenedy (51-12), and Bloomington (28-7). They are also coming off their Bye week. In last year’s game, former Pettus RB John Hodge suffered a season-ending leg injury, which led to Runge’s victory. ‘Jackets coach Abe Vargas said that the Eagles are not the same team as last year’s squad, but that this game will have some playoff berth implications nonetheless, particularly in the third and fourth spots in 15-2A Division II.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.