Karnes City’s varsity basketball teams all took losses recently in its games against Lytle and Cotulla.
The Badgers lost against the Lytle Pirates on Friday, Jan. 14, 84-65. In their Tuesday, Jan. 18, results for the Karnes City vs. Cotulla game had yet to be posted. Currently, the team holds a 7-16 overall record for the season.
The Lady Badgers, whose record was an impressive 26-5 before the Friday, Jan. 14, game, fell to Lytle by a little, losing, 45-41.
The team followed up that close game with yet another, when Cotulla took the win from Karnes City by merely three points, 65-62.
After playing Poth and Dilley, the boys will next face off against South San Antonio West a home district game on Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m.
