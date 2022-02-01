Karnes City ISD logo.jpg

Karnes City’s varsity basketball teams all took losses recently in its games against Lytle and Cotulla. 

The Badgers lost against the Lytle Pirates on Friday, Jan. 14, 84-65. In their Tuesday, Jan. 18, results for the Karnes City vs. Cotulla game had yet to be posted. Currently, the team holds a 7-16 overall record for the season.  

The Lady Badgers, whose record was an impressive 26-5 before the Friday, Jan. 14, game, fell to Lytle by a little, losing, 45-41. 

The team followed up that close game with yet another, when Cotulla took the win from Karnes City by merely three points, 65-62. 

After playing Poth and Dilley, the boys will next face off against South San Antonio West a home district game on Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m.

