The Karnes City Lady Badgers show off their first place medals after sweeping the KC Girls Basketball Tournament recently. (Contributed photo)

The Karnes City Lady Badgers girls varsity basketball team conquered the Karnes City Basketball Tournament, with an undefeated five-game sweep. 

In their first game against Shiner on Thursday, Dec. 2, Karnes City lit up the court, winning 50-38. 

In their second Thursday game, the Lady Badgers leveled Gonzalez with a 71-37 win. 

On Friday, Dec. 3, Karnes City bounded onto the court with the same energy from the day before, and absolutely destroyed Stockdale, 78-24. 

Next, the Lady Badgers faced off against Yorktown, continuing their dominance on the court with a 56-36 win. 

Karnes City then came up against the McMullen County Cowgirls, playing for first place. In the end, the Lady Badgers took the win, 39-20, securing the top spot. 

Their undefeated turn at the Karnes City tournament now gives the Lady Badgers a very confident 18-2 overall record.

