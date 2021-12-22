The Karnes City Lady Badgers girls varsity basketball team conquered the Karnes City Basketball Tournament, with an undefeated five-game sweep.
In their first game against Shiner on Thursday, Dec. 2, Karnes City lit up the court, winning 50-38.
In their second Thursday game, the Lady Badgers leveled Gonzalez with a 71-37 win.
On Friday, Dec. 3, Karnes City bounded onto the court with the same energy from the day before, and absolutely destroyed Stockdale, 78-24.
Next, the Lady Badgers faced off against Yorktown, continuing their dominance on the court with a 56-36 win.
Karnes City then came up against the McMullen County Cowgirls, playing for first place. In the end, the Lady Badgers took the win, 39-20, securing the top spot.
Their undefeated turn at the Karnes City tournament now gives the Lady Badgers a very confident 18-2 overall record.
