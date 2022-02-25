Ryland Urbanczyk, son of Bradley and Darcy Urbanczyk, has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Rice University.
Ryland is a senior at College Station High School in College Station. During his junior season, Ryland was named the 5A Diamond Pro Pitcher of the Week by the Texas High School Baseball Association for his performance against 5A district rival Brenham. He was also named the 19-5A 1st team all-district pitcher. Ryland, the grandson of Eli and Vivian Urbanczyk of Karnes City and Dolores and Charles Dziuk Jr. of Falls City, plans to study economics while at Rice.
Submitted by Vivian Urbanczyk