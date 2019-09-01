Villanueva wins gold at PGA event

SAN ANTONIO – Young local golfer Adam Villanueva has again cracked the winner’s circle.
He won the gold medal at a PGA event for young golfers at the TPC course in San Antonio known as the AT&T Canyons Golf Course. The event took place Sunday, July 25, and the local phenom carded a score of 75 over the tough 18-hole layout.
“The course was long and difficult and the greens were fast and slippery,” said Villanueva after the event.
Villanueva has aalso been competing in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition for a chance to go to the finals which will be played at the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, next spring.
Villanueva qualified for the event with a first place showing at the Republic Golf Course in San Antonio in early June. A second regional qualifier was held July 23, and Villanueva placed second at the Fair Oaks Ranch course, also in the San Antonio area.
His second place finish did qualify him to compete at a full regional meet to be held in Arkansas to be held later this year. A win there, would propel Villanueva to the finals at the Masters in Augusta.
Adam is 12 years-old and is a student at Karnes City Junior High.