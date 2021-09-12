To end August and begin September, the county’s volleyball squads began district play.
On the weekend of Aug. 28, the Falls City Beaverettes took part in the Nordheim Tournament.
FC defeated Victoria VCA (25-13, 25-4), Prairie Lea (25-11, 25-12), Nordheim (25-7, 25-17), and Runge (25-9, 25-12) to claim first place in the tournament.
Cameron Boatright was named tournament MVP, and Madelyn Sekula and Chloe Cavalier were named to the all-tournament team.
To begin September, Falls City fell at home to Three Rivers in three sets (no scores reported). On Sept. 8, the Kenedy Leopards fell to Nordheim (no scores reported).