KARNES COUNTY – Though the school year has only started this week, volleyball courts across the state have already tipped off their campaigns.
Case in point, the Kenedy Leopards wasted no time in starting the 2019 volleyball season strong.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, they took down the Lady Cobras of Victoria Homeschool in straight sets (25-11, 25-22, 25-15).
Senior captain Camryn Garza led the Leopards with three kills, eight assists, five aces, a tip and a dig. Vanessa Garcia had eight kills and two tips as well.
Jackie Ochoa had two aces and three assists, Ashlynn Serrano had a tip and two kills, Chloe Hernandez scored an ace, Katelyn Farias had one dig, and Ana Segovia scored a kill.
Leopards head coach Melissa Buehring said, “This win was a great way to open up the season with the young group that we have on varsity. We are working extremely hard in practice to cover the fundamentals which add up to the big plays that we want to be able to execute come district.”
“I’m proud of the coachable group of junior varsity and varsity members that we have this year, and the Leopard coaching staff and I look forward to the upcoming season,” said Buehring.
“Our team is slowly coming together as one. We just have to grow, learn to trust each other, and move with the flow of the game. We are a young team and most of us haven’t had experience at a varsity level. Even though that is no excuse, we are going to strive and overcome to have a great season,”said Garza
The Leopards took part in the South Texas Showdown in Yorktown Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. Kenedy fell to Bloomington (13-25, 24-26), Yorktown, (13-25, 17-25), and Louise (21-25, 20-25) on Friday. Against Bloomingto, Garza led with four digs, and three kills, tips, and assists apiece. Against Yorktown, the Leopards had a combined six kills.
The Leopards faced off against Bay City on Saturday. Though it was a tough battle, the Leopards fell (18-25, 23-25). Kenedy then had a rematch with Louise for third place in the Silver Bracket. The Leopards avenged their earlier loss and won in three sets (scores not available).
Kenedy was led by Garza’s 10 assists, plus a dig and a kill. Serrano had three kills, two digs, a block and an ace.
In other Karnes County volleyball action, the Karnes City Lady Badgers began their 2019 campaign Friday, Aug. 9 as they defeated Cole in five sets. Stats and scores from each set were not available by press time.
The Runge Lady Jackets will start their season this week as they travel to the Woodsboro Tournament starting Thursday, Aug. 15.
The Leopards faced Nixon-Smiley Tuesday, Aug. 13.
They will also take part in this weekend’s Doris Johanson Invitational in Three Rivers Thursday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 17.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.