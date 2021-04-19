For Karnes City High School’s district champion boys 400 meter and 800 meter relay teams, success hasn’t skipped a beat despite the young age of many of the athletes.
In fact, replacing an injured senior with a freshman proved to be a recipe for continued success.
“We had a senior, Jaden Jaramillo, who had a hamstring injury that’s been nagging him, and he was part of our 4x100 relay group,” said KCHS track coach Donnie Dziuk. “We plugged in Jason Foley, who’s a freshman, and he jumped right in. I think it surprised him a little when we said we’d need him, but he didn’t bat an eye and has done a great job for us.”
Warrick Thompson has been a steady presence on both relay teams since his freshman year, Dziuk said, as has Jaramillo. Sean Leal is another freshman on both teams and Jerrick Beaver is a sophomore.
The youthful nature of the relay teams along with what they have been able to accomplish holds plenty of promise for the future, as well.
“We’ve got a lot of firepower coming back next year, Jerrick was able to qualify for area in four events as a sophomore,” Dziuk said. “For a coach, that’s pretty exciting.”
Dziuk is in his 20th year at KCHS, and he taught and coached at Kenedy seven years before that, and said he is glad to have been able to have a career in his hometown.
“I was born and raised here and I’ve never really questioned my decision to come here and stay here,” he said. “Some people say you can’t go back to your hometown, but I blew that off.”
Dziuk was a successful athlete when he was a student at KCHS in the 1980s. He was a four year letterman and was part of a 400 meter relay team that finished fourth in the state in 1989, his senior year.
Those deep connections to the school have given him an even greater appreciation for the track teams success, both the boys and the girls.
The girls 400 meter relay team consisting of Mia Lozano, Reagan Johnson, Bella Solis, Gabby Moya — all of whom are juniors — has been another highlight.
Whether boys or girls — and Dziuk coaches both — dedication to the sport by the athletes has made a tremendous impact.
“They’re hard workers,” Dziuk said. “They come to practice ready to run and they want to be good. They’ve told me, ‘Coach, if we’re going to go, we might as well go as district champs.’”
Dziuk said he hadn’t really thought about how young the track teams are because they are so dedicated.
“When I stop and think about it, it is a young group, it really is,” he said. “We lost a good senior group last year but these guys and girls have stepped right in. For our boys, it’s not often that you have freshmen on a district champion relay team at this level (Class 3A).”
The older athletes have provided the drive and encouragement to help motivate the younger ones, and kept them focused.
“It’s not always enjoyable to practice — it’s hard work, but these athletes know that it’s worth it, and it’s really special when you win.”
The primary competition for Karnes City has been Jourdanton High School, Dziuk said.
“We knew they were going to be good, and they have a few more students than we do,” he said. “They were right there behind us in the relays but we held them off. In area, Yoakum will be the team to beat.”
Dziuk said a focus on schoolwork first has been important to the group’s success.
“First of all, we push the grades — that’s very important,” he said. “If you don’t pass, you don’t run and these kids all made it through.
“Besides that, it’s the work ethic. I know they’ll be there day in and day out and they’re ready to work.They are dependable and reliable.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic short-circuited the 2020 track season, Dziuk said this year the team isn’t taking anything for granted.
“It was tough losing the season last year,” he said. “We ran in only two meets last year and practed for four weeks before everything shut down.
“We had to almost start over this year, and think about our workouts a little more and consult with the other coaches, as well. They really do a wonderful job.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•