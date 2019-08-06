Steel Dynamics forges Sinton plant

By Paul Gonzales Special to the Countywide
CORPUS CHRISTI – With the announcement on Monday of Steel Dynamics, Inc. choosing Sinton as its new location for its $1.7 billion flat roll steel mill plant, everyone in the county, and especially the city of Sinton, is rejoicing.
The new steel plant is expected to create nearly 600 jobs in the area as well as bring new housing and businesses to the county.
A chance meeting earlier that same day the announcement was made with Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) revealed how exactly Steel Dynamics even found the 2,500 acres it was searching for north of Sinton.
Behind the cheers
“Could you imagine walking into a community and going, ‘OK, I need to find land, I need to find rail, I need to find a port facility, I need to find electricity, I need to find water,’” CCREDC Chief Operating Officer Mike Culbertson said. “Do you know how many doors you’d have to knock on?
“So, imagine knocking on one door. And that’s it. And then we can connect you with everybody and everything you want.”
Vice President of Business and Strategic Development for CCREDC Tommy J. Kurtz is the one who goes to industry trade shows and with the governor’s office of tourism and economic development to identify industry and what their needs are.
“We identify companies where those opportunities could be,” Kurtz added. “So, like the steel conference, we’ve been there the last few years and we met with both Big River and Steel Dynamics at that trade show, which was probably about a year and a half ago.
“Anyway, we began working with SMS. They actually came in town, visited the area and had clients that were building facilities for arc furnaces.
“And the reason why we wanted an arc furnace was because we had voestalpine which makes the hot briquets which go into the process. So, they basically take the oar, with natural gas, and then they create these briquets. And then those are used with scrap material, which is what Steel Dynamics will be using.”
Small towns, big dreams
CCREDC Vice President of External Affairs Sarah Jacobi Tindall said that they try to find the best fit in the region for not just the industry but the community as well, which includes everything from training programs in local schools to the workforce in the area.
“And we’ve been successfully doing that now for the past three or four years,” Tindall said. “So, we’re experiencing a manufacturing renaissance. That is because of our location, access to the Eagle Ford and all the cheap energy coming out of the pipelines.
“Then also because we are a business friendly place, and we’ve got lots of available land that folks can build on and we’ve got the workforce.
“So, we’re trying to make sure that folks understand what we do, why we do what we’re doing and the benefit that it has for the region.”
The air up there
The three members of the CCREDC also addressed the subject of air pollution and waste when it comes to new industry. In cities like Houston where pollution is a big deal, each industrial plant is given credits that they can trade in if they produce too much pollution. And if those companies need more credits because they can’t keep their waste down, they simply buy out smaller companies and use their credits, paving a toxic, but very legal way to get around keeping the city’s air clean.
If they can’t maintain the air quality after that, they’re delivered hefty fines.
“(The Flint Hills, Citgo and Valero plants) have made a large commitment to reducing their emissions,” Tindall said. “So, it’s really exciting that we are bringing industry here at a time when we have all this amazing technology to make sure that it’s not the large polluter that industry used to be.
“It benefits everyone if we keep the air clean and everyone’s committed to it.”
Exciting times ahead
Two hours after the meeting with the CCREDC, Steel Dynamics officials announced Sinton as the final choice for the new plant’s location.
They said in the statement, “The facility is anticipated to have an annual production capacity of approximately 3 million tons with the capability to produce the latest generation of advanced high strength steel products. The project will include value-added finishing lines, including a galvanizing line with an annual capacity of 450,000 tons, and a paint line with an annual coating capacity of 250,000 tons.
“The current estimated investment is $1.7 billion, with anticipated direct job creation of approximately 600 well-paying positions, and numerous opportunities for indirect job growth from other support service providers.”
Premier destination
Gov. Greg Abbott said, “Texas remains the premier economic destination in America because of hardworking Texans and job creators like Buffalo, LLC (a subsidiary of Steel Dynamics, Inc.).” Abbott added, “This $1.9 billion capital investment and the nearly 600 new jobs are a testament to the strong economic climate we have created in the Lone Star State.
“The state of Texas thanks Buffalo, LLC for investing in the city of Sinton and we look forward to working with them to grow Texas’ reputation as the nation’s leading economic powerhouse.”
Attracting other
industries
Currently, the CCREDC has 12 other industries “sniffing around” the county that could potentially be worth $20 billion.
“(Steel Dynamics is) talking to five suppliers now that potentially could co-locate here,” Kurtz said. “They want to basically duplicate what was done in Indiana, where their main campuses are.
“So, you’d have potentially five firms co-locating, maybe five manufacturers could be using a product for beams or housing.
“You could have another thousand jobs in that property and that’s why they wanted a larger site.”
Tindall summed it all up with a simple but poignant comment, “It’s an exciting time to be in the Coastal Bend, I think.