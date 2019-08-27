AUSTIN – The South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable (STEER) is again accepting nominees to honor South Texas energy companies, non-profits and leaders in communities that are going the extra mile for their region. It is requested those in the know help celebrate these wonderful organizations for their incredible efforts in South by submitting nominations for the 2019 Eagle Ford Excellence Awards.
Award categories and descriptions:
Community and Social Investment
(two categories: more than and less than 250 employees)
The Eagle Ford Excellence Award for Community and Social Investment will recognize leading companies, contractors, and non-profits in the Eagle Ford area that are working with communities to make a positive impact.
Successful entries will demonstrate elements of, but are not limited to, the following:
Corporate or non-profit community engagement showing benefit to the social fabric of the local area,
Providing a benefit to deserving individuals or groups,
Positive impact on the company’s reputation in the communities in which it works,
Number of company or non-profit volunteers and/or volunteer hours dedicated to the community.
Environmental Stewardship
(two categories: more than and less than 250 employees)
The Eagle Ford Excellence Award for Environmental Stewardship seeks to honor those who make it their duty to preserve the environment in a responsible manner.
Successful entries will demonstrate elements of, but are not limited to, the following:
Innovation in reducing environmental impact,
Environmental protection and awareness efforts,
Implementation of practices or use of technology benefitting the environment,
Current, practical applications of the solution, or initiative, within the region,
Long-term, sustainable environmental benefits.
Neighborhood Impression
(one awardee)
The STEER Neighborhood Impression Award honors one or multiple organizations that have implemented a community project.
Successful entries will demonstrate elements of, but are not limited to, the following:
Development of a community project (parks, schools, scholarship program, event, etc…),
Projects resulting in economic development for the region, short-term and long-term community planning,
Programs to provide necessary training and development for the oil and gas workforce,
Projects supporting the community through public education about the oil and gas industry,
Projects leading to the preservation of the environment.
Innovation in Technology
(one awardee)
The STEER Innovation in Technology Award will recognize a leading organization in the Eagle Ford area that has developed a technology that is now being implemented and has led to improvements in any of the following; environmental performance, water utilization, improved safety, cost savings, automation, positive impact in our communities, etc. Successful entries will demonstrate elements of, but are not limited to, the following:
Projects resulting in economic development for the region,
Innovation in technology solution to important operational programs,
Preservation of the environment, air quality, water utilization, etc.,
Improving the economic performance of energy development.
“Thank you all for continuing to lead by example in South Texas and invest into our communities. We look forward to the opportunity of bringing attention to your incredible efforts,” said STEER Acting President Chris Ashcraft.
Contact STEER.com on nominations.