Stolen FedEx makes a break to Karnes County

A man from Kenedy was arrested after stealing a FedEx delivery truck in Beeville and leading police on a 30-mile pursuit.
The Beeville Police Department responded to reports of the stolen vehicle near the apartments off the 3300 block of North St. Mary’s Street just after noon.
Beeville Independent School District Police Department Chief Art Gamez was near the area taking debris off the roadway when the FedEx driver approached him and stated that his vehicle had been stolen and driven through a fence headed northbound on U.S. Highway 181 Business.
Gamez immediately headed north and saw the vehicle and suspect at the roadside park; the vehicle immediately fled upon law enforcement presence.
According to Bee County officials, units from the Beeville ISD, Beeville and Kenedy police departments; Bee County, Goliad County and Karnes County sheriff’s offices, and the Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the pursuit.
Kenedy PD officers said they began assisting in the pursuit at about 12:40 p.m. and that the vehicle drove into a wooded area off the 100 block of South Sunset Strip Street and fled into a nearby apartment complex in the city.
The suspect was apprehended and arrested with no injuries to the suspect or any citizens and remains in the Bee County Jail with multiple charges.
DPS troopers on scene said there were an estimated 60 packages inside the vehicle, and it had sustained extensive damage including a broken windshield, broken side mirrors, bumper, headlight radiator and radiator damage.
“I’m glad I was at the right place at the right time,” said Gamez. “The multi-agency response and coordination led to the successful and safe apprehension of the suspect.”
The suspect was later identified as Larry Baldera, 31, and faces charges of fleeing the scene and running to a residence where he was apprehended.
Bee County Chief Deputy said Baldera became violent once detained and began destroying county property. It was also discovered that Baldera had multiple warrants.
After Bee County officials posted about the incident on the Bee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a woman claiming to be Baldera’s mother commented on the post apologizing for her son’s actions.
“On behalf of my son I (would) like to apologize of his wrongdoing. My children have not been the same since the day their only sister died in a car wreck four years ago. They have not been able to talk about it, and I feel like I lost all my kids that day.
“I’m glad he’s in custody and nobody got hurt, and now hopefully he can get the help he needs. He has been having seizures and flipping out ever since the death of his only sister. All three of my boys have tried to commit suicide and got bad on drugs.
“Again, my apologies if you didn’t get your package or got scared when this happened.
“My son has never stolen from anybody or anywhere.”
Baldera is being charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, aggravated robbery, and criminal mischief.
He is also being held for four Karnes County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•