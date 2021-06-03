Investigators with the Karnes County Sheriff’s Department executed an arrest warrant and discovered a large amount of stolen property that was taken from several burglaries occuring off Highway 1144 and Highway 791 in Karnes County.
Several ranches were burglarized where the thieves cut the locks off the gates and entered the properties and stole saddles, power tools, shop tools, diesel tanks, a trailer and skid steer.
Investigators were able to recover most of the property that came out of these three burglaries and recovered a 32-foot gooseneck flat bed trailer.
Arrested and charged was Gary Lane Lanford, 42, of Floresville.
Lanford was found in possession of a large amount of property taken during these burglaries in his truck at the time of his arrest.
The recovered items were seized and taken for evidence. Lanford was being held in the Karnes County Jail charged with felony theft and additional charges for burglary are being filed. Additional items have been recovered.This case is still under investigation, said Karnes County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom.
Submitted by KCSO