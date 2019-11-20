RUNGE – A 17-year-old student was arrested, accused of making a terroristic threat to another student at Runge High School Nov. 12.
According to Runge ISD Interim Superintendent Lida Bettin, the student made a terroristic threat to another student, which led another student reporting the incident to a teacher.
The teacher reported it to the office where the Karnes County Sheriff Office was contacted.
The school wasn’t placed on lockdown during the incident since it was near the end of the day, according to Bettin.
“It happened at the end of the school day and students were leaving campus,” Bettin said.
“The student in question was with administration at the end of the day and was not a threat to others.
“The threat was verbal and no weapon was in his possession while at school.”
KCSO was on scene immediately after being contacted by the school.
“We had a deputy and two investigators on scene,” KCSO Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom said.
“We secured a backpack after learning the student said he was going to shoot up the school.”
The student was arrested for making a terroristic threat, which is a Class A misdemeanor, and was taken to the KCSO jail.
Runge ISD will follow protocol when evaluating the student for returning to campus.
“We will wait on the findings before a decision is made,” Bettin said.
“Runge ISD will follow the Student Code of Conduct in making a decision.”
Students must remain aware of any threats made toward anyone, according to Bettin.
“I want to commend the students who heard the threat for doing the right things and reporting it immediately,” Bettin said.
“In this day and age, students need to understand that there is zero tolerance in threatening others, bullying and causing harm to others.