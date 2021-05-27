Staff members at the Falls City Public Library announce that the Summer Reading Club for 2021 is scheduled from June 1 through June 30.
This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” with all kinds of stories to read and enjoy, even some “tales about tails.”
The Summer Reading Club is designed to encourage children to read for entertainment which helps them keep their skills sharp for school. The Falls City Library is working with the Collaborative Summer Library Program for ideas and supplies to make the Reading Club fun for everyone.
Certificates will be awarded to participants on June 30. The library will be open the usual hours of 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On June 8, Bonzo Crunch will visit to entertain with his delightful show and on June 22, Spikey Mikey will visit to amaze with his magic show. Both performances will be held at the Falls City Community Hall where there will be plenty of room to observe social distancing.
On June 18, the San Antonio River Authority will present a virtual family-friendly learning experience to teach about the San Antonio River and the creatures who call it home.
Visit the library for more information on how to register for the presentation.
Children ages 4 through second grade will need to read at least 10 books, and older kids in grades 3-6 will need to read at least five books to earn a certificate of completion.
The more books children read, the more prizes they can win. Anyone who earns a certificate will be eligible for the door prize drawing.
Early registration begins on May 24 and can be done at the library or by phone at 830-254-3361.
All health precautions will be observed to ensure the safety of visitors. Patrons may wear masks but it is not mandatory, and hand sanitizer will be available.
All Karnes County libraries offer many services including copying, faxing and laminating, in addition to having a diverse selection of books, DVDs, audio books, periodicals, and e-books. Computers are available for anyone to use for school, work, and other. Call the library for more information.
Submitted by Falls County Library staff