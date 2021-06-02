Supreme Car Wash now open in Kenedy

In the never-ending quest for people to keep their vehicles clean, local residents have a new option in town, as Kenedy Supreme Car Wash offers a variety of services to add a sparkle to one’s car, truck or van.
Located at 336 N. Sunset Strip, the main road in Kenedy, the car wash is operated by Luis Alaniz, managing member, who also owns Aztec Chevrolet in Beeville and Goliad and a car wash in Beeville.
Opening the car wash in Kenedy fulfilled a plan that had been in the works for about two years, Alaniz said.
The car wash has a state of the art automatic car wash along with four self service bays. There are four vacuums, two of which are turbo powered. One vacuum also offers fragrance and another can shampoo carpets.
There are also plans to soon add a specialized machine that will clean floor mats, Alaniz said.
“We’ve had a good response since we’ve been open,” Alaniz said. “People are really liking it.”
The cost for the automatic wash is $14 for the top service, $12 for the midgrade and $10 for basic service. Cost to start the self serve wash is $1.50.
“We’re happy to be in the community and we will try to be active in the community as much as we can,” Alaniz said.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•