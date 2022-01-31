A fire at the old J.A. May Cafe building on Escondido Parkway went up in flames on Saturday, Jan. 15, sending the Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department scrambling to contain it.
According to Kenedy Fire Chief Juan Bryan, the first call about the fire came in at approximately 10:05 p.m. that evening, by which point, several posts and pictures of the fire had already flooded social media.
“As soon as I arrived, I asked for assistance from Karnes City (Fire Department) because it was a big fire,” said Bryan. “We probably had it under control around 1 or 2 in the morning, but we had been told that we still had some spots we couldn’t reach yet.”
At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, crews finally announced that the site was safe, and Fire Chief Bryan turned the scene over to the Kenedy Police Department for further investigation.
Many concerned citizens, along with the building’s owner, began questioning the cause of the fire, expecting possible arson.
“Well, no electricity and no gasoline ran to the building,” Bryan explained. “So it was kind of suspicious why it burned so fast.”
Earlier in the day on Jan. 15, the National Weather Service had issued a warning for high winds, which in combination with dry grass and shrubbery in the area, elevated the possibility for fires in Kenedy.
At the site itself, a small grass fire did start next to the vacant J.A. May Cafe building, because of the high winds.
“Saturday was real windy, all day long,” Bryan said, adding, “The grass fire was heading towards the baptist church, but we got that under control right away.”
Smoke could still be seen smoldering from the sight on Sunday morning, as several spots were still burning beneath the rubble. The fire department returned on Sunday, armed with a backhoe, to finish the job.
“We went back in and finished up with what we call a ‘mop up,’” said Bryan. “We actually had to get a backhoe and move some of the stuff out of the way to get to the spots that were actually still burning in the floor and other materials that were underneath all that.”
The building, which had been host to several businesses including the Humble Cafe and, most recently, the J.A. May Cafe, was declared a total loss.
After the fire, many Kenedy residents took to social media to express their sadness such a storied building had been destroyed, including Kenedy Mayor and current Karnes County Judge candidate Joe Baker.
“When I heard about the devastating fire at the historic J. A. May Café here in Kenedy last night I became very sad,” Baker said in his social media post. “This is a landmark that will be impossible to replace.
“I do want to thank all of our first responders who responded so professionally to the emergency. Our police officers and our firefighters are much appreciated.
“We have a great Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department and we are very proud of all the work they do to keep this community safe.”
Fire Chief Bryan echoed the sentiment, praising the fire department for this unwavering dedication in making sure the fire was controlled quickly.
“I believe the firemen and law enforcement did a good job of, in my opinion, bringing the fire under control,” Bryan said. “It was a two-story building, then we had the ceiling and the roof that collapsed inside of it, and those are hard to put out.”
As of press time, no further information on the cause of the fire had been released. The Karnes County Fire Marshall visited the site on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The investigation is still ongoing.
