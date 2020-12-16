Karnes County law enforcement has made a big dent in the profits of drug dealers and illegal game rooms, making extra funds available to the county for equipment purchases and upgrades.
During a recent meeting of the Karnes County Commissioners Court, Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva and Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom presented the 2020 asset forfeiture report, which has also been submitted to the Texas attorney general’s office.
“Any money seized as a result of our operations has to be reported,” Ebrom told the commissioners court. Money taken during the closure of illegal game rooms and drug-related arrests can be claimed by the county, and can be used for law enforcement expenses, including the sheriff’s office, county attorney, district attorney and also for some local charities, such as the Humane Society.
During the past seven years, these funds have been used to upgrade emergency communications, and $67,000 of the funds were earmarked for the purchase of an armored vehicle.
“The state does restrict the use of this money,” Ebrom said. “We try to use it to upgrade equipment. We want to thank our county auditor and also the previous county auditor for helping us to navigate through this process.”
The county has accrued $272,337, but an additional $150,000 is still waiting to be adjudicated for county use.
One recent expense for the sheriff’s office that will not be paid for out of these funds is the cost to upgrade an internet server at the Karnes County Jail that has caused some problems for the county.
The old server, which was five years old, was no longer in compliance and the state notified the county that it must be upgraded.
“We use it to run driver’s licenses, run background checks and criminal histories,” Villanueva said. “Our system sometimes goes down, and we have received emails from the state saying that we are out of compliance.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik asked if the cost of replacing the server could be paid from the forfeiture funds.
He was told that because the server replacement was considered a regular expense and not “above and beyond” the normal county operating expenses, it would not qualify for funding from that source.
Commissioners instead approved the $9,500 be spent from the county’s contingency fund.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•