The poor condition of a building at the Karnes City maintenance yard will result in the city renting an office trailer to serve as a temporary city facility.
The council authorized Mayor Leroy Skloss to enter into an agreement with Stallion Oil Field Services for the rental property, selecting that firm over a bid from TanMar Rentals.
“The building has become an issue with all the rain we’ve had,” Skloss said. “We’ve gotten some mold in the building and would like to bring in an oilfield trailer for use by our maintenance crews.”
Councilman Robert Ebrom Jr., who works as chief deputy for the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, said using a similar building served the county well when it needed a temporary structure.
“They set one up for the county, wired it and it worked out great for us and saved us a lot of money,” he said. “It was a win-win. It seems a little expensive up front but it works really well for the short term. There was a $2,800 monthly rental fee and the in and out (set up and take down) fee was $1,400.”
Skloss said it is important to protect city staff and property until the issue is resolved.
“I feel like we need to do something with that property,” he said. “It’s important for those who work there and use it.”
After reviewing the bids, the council unanimously selected Stallion as the company to rent the structure from.
Water, sewer fees rise
In other action, the council agreed to raise city fees for installation of water and sewer services.
Skloss noted that while labor costs have remained roughly the same, the cost of materials has risen substantially.
“We at least need to break even,” Skloss said.
City Manager Ken Roberts said the Texas Municipal League puts out a daily update on items such as material costs, and said many cities are raising fees as a result of rising equipment costs.
“At the current rate, we are actually losing money to put in water and sewer services,” he said.
The price increases vary depending on the size of the water or sewer line installed.
